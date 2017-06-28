A resilient booze-hound was hit by a bus but got back up immediately and walked into a pub like nothing had happened

Sometimes, the only thing that can calm your nerves after a traumatizing experience is a warm beer. That’s probably why this pedestrian walked straight into a pub immediately after being hit by a double-decker bus in the U.K.

A CCTV camera capture the whole event, which features the resilient man — who has been identified as 53 year-old Simon Smith — standing up without assistance just a few seconds after the initial impact, dusting himself down and walking into the doorway of a local bar to escape the destruction.

Mr. Smith told The Sun that the local police initially didn’t believe that he had been hit by the bus:

“I hadn’t lost consciousness, so I knew what had happened, but the police and paramedics didn’t believe me.”

“Originally they were all in agreement, because if I had been hit by the bus, I wouldn’t be here. I said, ‘I’m sure the bus hit me,’ and they kept saying, ‘No you were hit by debris’.”

“An officer then saw the CCTV at the pub and came back and said, ‘I’m really sorry, you were right’.”