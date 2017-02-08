A Rhode Island judge got a defendant laughing while deliberating over her ridiculous parking ticket

You might think that just looking at your clock and parking at the right time would be enough to avoid a ticket, but apparently, at least in Providence, R.I., you’d be wrong. One woman was in court to contest her parking ticket, which was for leaving her car in a spot that was illegal from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. While her car’s clock said 10, the police clock said she jumped the gun, and her parking ticket was recorded literally seconds before 10 a.m.

The driver was in good humor, given how absurd the ticket was. Fortunately for her, Chief Judge Frank Caprio took her side on the issue and got the courtroom giggling with his joking comments about the efficiency of Providence’s parking enforcement and how the driver had taken the “wrong path in life.”

After having his bit of fun, Judge Caprio dismissed the ticket.