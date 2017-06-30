A-Rod joins Jimmy Fallon for a messy game of “Egg Roulette” and proved that he should stick to baseball

Yankees star Alex Rodriguez hasn’t been on the baseball diamond in a while, but he’s still in the spotlight–mostly because of his relationship wit Jennifer Lopez.

On Thursday night, A-Rod stopped by “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” to talk about his relationship and play a game of “Egg Roulette.”

In “Egg Roulette,” the guest (and Fallon) each choose from a carton of eggs to smash on their head. Fallon has proved to be terrible at the game and usually leaves with an eggy forehead, but on Thursday night, A-Rod wasn’t too skilled, either. For all of the fans that don’t like the Yankees star — of which there are many — it was probably a nice image to see him covered in raw eggs.





