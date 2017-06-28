A rugby fan’s successful streaking attempt left the stadium security staff red-faced — and the video is just as brilliant as it sounds

(Warning: This video contains nudity.)

We’re not here to encourage public nudity, but if you’ve ever been curious about how streakers prepare for a naked run at a sporting event, you’re going to love this video.

The video was filmed at Eden Park — a rugby stadium in New Zealand — during a rugby union test match between the British Lions and the New Zealand All Blacks.

Captured on a smart phone, it features a half-nude gentleman sitting across the aisle from the cameraman at the packed stadium. It’s incredibly obvious what he’s planning to do, but his fellow rugby fans decide to tease him anyway:





“What are you up to mate? Put your pants on! […] Eh, what are you doing?”

The man waits patiently for the perfect moment before setting off on one of the most incredible streaks of all time — leaving the security personal in his wake.