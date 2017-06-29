A smartass child hilariously humiliated an inquisitive reporter on live TV

One local news reporter got more than he bargained for when he accosted a little ragamuffin who was hanging around outside a firework store.

RELATED: Daughter gets upset at dad for farting in the car in this gut-busting video

The reporter was doing a piece on the sale of fireworks in the run up to the Fourth of July when he approached the young lad and asked him what the best kind of firework is.

As quick as a flash, the kid aggressively responds: “Wouldn’t you like to know, weather boy!”





It’s a brief but bizarre video that will have you chuckling throughout the day.