A stand-up comedian has devised a genius method for dealing with children at his shows

British comedian Lee Mack opened one of his 2010 comedy shows with a brilliant gag that involved him prancing around the stage like a magician, sealing up a pair of young audience members in a magician’s cabinet and having some stage-hands wheel them off stage.

He then approaches the front of the stage, walks up to the microphone and signals for the music to be cut. When the music stops — without missing a beat — Mack says, “I did say no kids.”





