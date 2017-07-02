A stranded hiker spelled out a hilariously inappropriate SOS message with rocks — and it confused the hell out of a local news anchor

A group of hikers recently found themselves stranded on Cowles Mountain in California. Luckily for them, the San Diego Fire-And-Rescue team weren’t about to let anyone die on their watch, so the rescue choppers were dispatched.

However, while awaiting rescue, one of the hikers got a little bored and decided to have some fun — just as any normal person in a life or death situation would do!

The hiker used rocks to leave a crude but hysterical message, which completely baffled the news anchor who was covering the story but had every Millennial in fits of laughter: “SEND NUDES PLZ.”





So yeah, they may have almost died, but at least they went viral!