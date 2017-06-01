A successful romantic gesture ended in total humiliation for one clumsy young man

The only thing harder than high school is trying to speak to someone you have a crush on. When you combine the two, you get a perfect storm of potential embarrassment, and the chap in this video learnt that lesson the hard way.

Our unnamed high school charmer climbs on top of a desk and turns what could have been a simple one-on-one conversation into a large gesture that has the attention of every one in the room — a decision he’d ultimately regret.





After his crush agrees to go to the prom with him, he falls ass over face as he tries to climb down from the table. Thankfully, one of his classmates filmed the whole thing.

Just stay on the ground next time.