A tattoo artist got the shock of his life when his client’s boobs exploded

They make you sign a bunch of forms before you get a tattoo. It’s a liability thing. But we’re guessing they don’t have a “We are not liable if your boobs explode while we’re inking you” form. Although with the amount bureaucracy around these days, you never know.

Obviously, this girl’s breasts didn’t really explode. It was just an elaborate prank devised to scare the bejesus out of the poor tattoo artist. Although why anyone would want to startle a person who was holding a hot needle to their skin is beyond comprehension. We’re glad they did it though, and we thank them for filming it and uploading it to YouTube.



