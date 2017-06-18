A teenage boy and homemade backyard bike ramp are a recipe for disaster, as this kid found out the hard way

Don’t try this at home!

These kids thought it would be a really cool idea to build a ramp in the backyard of their home and with the hopes of being famous, decided to record the whole thing.

“This is idiots on bikes part 1,” the camera kid called as the other kid took off towards the ramp. Lucky for us, the trial run of the ramp turned out to be pretty hilarious when the kid tumbled over and fell right off, faceplanting to the ground.

Things got even funnier when the camera kid yelled, “And cut!”

We guess no one else tried the ramp after that!