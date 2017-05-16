A woman smacked a reporter after he accidentally grabbed her chest on live television

A BBC on-camera interview Tuesday got a little inappropriate.
Reporter Ben Brown was interviewing BBC’s Assistant Political Editor about Labour’s manifesto launch in Bradford, England, HuffPost UK reported, when a woman walked into the picture. She made it into the center of the frame to give her two cents on the topic, giving a thumbs up and saying, “Absolutely fantastic.”
In an attempt to get her out of the shot, Brown seemingly inadvertently grabbed her breast.
Brown tweeted afterward that it was an accident.
She responded by hitting his arm and walking away.