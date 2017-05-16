A woman smacked a reporter after he accidentally grabbed her chest on live television

A BBC on-camera interview Tuesday got a little inappropriate.

Bit of a boob by Ben Brown…. pic.twitter.com/M14KZxlClB — Jason Farrington (@CameramanJase) May 16, 2017

Reporter Ben Brown was interviewing BBC’s Assistant Political Editor about Labour’s manifesto launch in Bradford, England, HuffPost UK reported, when a woman walked into the picture. She made it into the center of the frame to give her two cents on the topic, giving a thumbs up and saying, “Absolutely fantastic.”

RELATED: Stay hydrated with this compilation of wipeouts, belly flops and other hilarious aquatic accidents

In an attempt to get her out of the shot, Brown seemingly inadvertently grabbed her breast.





Brown tweeted afterward that it was an accident.

Unfortunate interruption of broadcast in Bradford – just tried to minimise disruption but v tricky live on air – completely unintentional — Ben Brown (@BenBrownBBC) May 16, 2017

She responded by hitting his arm and walking away.