A YouTuber spent 10 hours walking around New York City in a male romper and was pleasantly surprised by the reactions he received

In his latest video, YouTuber QPark walks through three neighborhoods in Manhattan — Washington Heights, Harlem and Times Square — dressed in a very flattering denim romper.

Park’s romper doesn’t appear to have the fly zipper and sleeves that the divisive viral sensation known as the “RompHim” has, but he still looks incredibly comfortable as he walks the streets of New York City.

In Washington Heights, Park is mocked by teenagers and told by a group of barbers that he’s not a “real man,” in an awkward confrontation that borders on hostile.





But as Park travels further south, the reactions get more positive. In Harlem some women take pictures of him and tell him he looks sexy. Later, one man tells him, “No offense, but you look hot,” and asks him where he purchased the romper.

Park then visits Times Square, where some cops tell him about their own male romper collections and a group of guys accost Park to ask for a picture!

So there you have it — whether people love it or hate it, wear a romper in public and you’ll be the talk of the town!