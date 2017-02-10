According to Conan, Trump called Obama to tell him about having his cat arrested for treason

While some of the late-night hosts have been diving headfirst into politics — even Jimmy Fallon threw his hat in the ring — Conan O’Brien has stayed clear of possible controversy.

However, he has been bringing his viewers the “phone calls” between Barack Obama and Donald Trump, where we’ve caught the two talking about everything from Valentine’s Day with Putin to Joe Biden wetting the bed.

On last night’s edition of Trump & Obama phone calls, the current president admits to having his cat arrested for treason and tries to figure out if it’s a good idea to tweet a picture of his ass to Nordstrom.





While we aren’t sure how cordial the actual relationship between the 44th and 45th presidents might be, we’re pretty happy with the one Conan is portraying.