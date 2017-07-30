Adorable hell broke lose when two hamsters tried to use the same wheel at the same time

This brief but cute video was uploaded to the Storyful Rights Management YouTube channel. It features two adorable little hamsters who are just trying to get some exercise — but the wheel ain’t big enough for the two of them.

One of the hamsters is gleefully fooling around on the wheel, until it is rudely interrupted by its rather boisterous cage-mate, who decides to commandeer the wheel.

And that’s when things go horribly wrong for our little fluffball.





Luckily, both hamsters appear to have escaped the whole ordeal unharmed.