After a pup ate their script, one news crew was in a funny spot

Local news is full of “human interest” stories that showcase local businesses doing good deeds in the community, but for one newswoman, it was an interesting morning. Allison Rodriguez was talking to an employee who works at a local animal rescue when the Doberman that was brought on set decided to gobble up her script.

Thankfully, it didn’t matter that much. Rodriguez laughed, “Ripped those up, that’s okay, I’m done with that for the day.” One of the other anchors laughed, “It’s okay, I do the same thing to my scripts at the end of the day.” The dog, who is named Dante, is up for adoption at the Halo Shelter in Arizona.



