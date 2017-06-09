After his house was broken into, David Spade admitted that he’ll miss this one possession the most

There have been a wave of robberies in Hollywood over the past few months. Stars have returned home to find their mansions ransacked and police are struggling to apprehend the individuals behind the crimes.

The latest victim in the robbery spree is comedian and actor David Spade. Paparazzi caught up with Spade outside Catch, a seafood restaurant in West Hollywood popular with stars, and threw a few questions at him.

While he was clearly unenthused about being harassed while trying to make his way into dinner, the actor was a good sport about it. When asked what he’ll miss the most, he said, “There was a lot of stuff in there that was sentimental, I think that’s always the hardest.” But, he went on to joke, “I think I’ll miss the actual safe the most, the stuff in it I don’t care about, but the safe really meant a lot.”

It got pretty sad when he admitted that he doesn’t feel safe in his own home but pointed out, “I still have to live there.”

Nobody wants to be robbed, but they definitely don’t want to be asked about it by a stranger holding a camera on the street. Kudos to the funnyman for keeping his cool.