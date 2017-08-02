After it wandered into town, this seal is not too delighted with a ranger who tried to lead it back to the ocean

Seal who wandered into seaside town in Australia was not thrilled when a ranger tried to lead it back into the ocean https://t.co/aY0g2cF0Wl pic.twitter.com/hRiM9w0oFX — ABC News (@ABC) August 2, 2017

A seal in wandered into a seaside town in Australia, but it wasn’t too happy when a ranger tried to guide it back to the ocean.

It’s clear from the video that the seal is not delighted with the ranger, as it aggressively opens its mouth at the ranger and flops toward him. However, if it was doing so in an attempt to be intimidating, it failed hilariously.





It’s impossible not to giggle while watching the angry seal bounce around to try to ward off the ranger. The ranger eventually leads it back to the ocean, though, and it slides back into the water.