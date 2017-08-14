Against better judgement, this man decided that he can definitely punch a bear trap

In this brief and brutal Viral Hog video, a man punches a bear trap. Why? We have no idea.

RELATED: You might be a little weary of docks after watching this hilarious compilation of fails

The video begins with the man — who is performing his barbaric act of self-harm in front of what sounds like a large group of children — acting as though he’s going to use a large piece of wood to trigger the trap. However, with absolutely no indication why, he soon tosses it aside and uses his arm instead.





Much to the dismay of his audience, who watch as he prepares to punch the device. Finally, he makes his move, no doubt mentally scarring everyone in attendance.