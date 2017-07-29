Al Gore’s awful pick-up lines could have worse effects than climate change

If you’re trying to court a special lady, it’s probably best not to take your pick-up lines from a failed presidential candidate. Earlier this week, former Democratic presidential nominee and Nobel laureate Al Gore stopped by the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to talk about his new documentary.

Gore pitched the new film as “an amazingly hot date movie,” and Colbert decided to take it even further and put together a series of “Al Gore-approved climate change pick-up lines.”

Obviously, the one-liners left a lot to be desired, with jabs like, “Are you climate change? Because when I look at you, the world disappears.” And even a cringe-worthy innuendo with, “Tell you what, sea level is not the only thing rising around here.”

While they’re great for television, if you’re going to try to land a date with the love of your life, we’d suggest you ask her out for coffee instead of making references to greenhouse gasses.