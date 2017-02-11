Alec Baldwin and Jimmy Fallon faced off with their best Donald Trump impressions in “Box of Lies”

Alec Baldwin has gone from a well-known actor to the face of political satire in a very short period of time. And if the ratings are any indication, he’s going to continue to play President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” for a long time to come.

On Thursday night, he took a break from his Trump-bashing to appear on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” where the two played a little game that Fallon likes to call “Box of Lies.” The two seasoned entertainers didn’t have a tough time lying about what was in their box, and while Fallon always finds it difficult to keep from laughing, Baldwin stayed steel-faced. However, later in the skit he couldn’t help but lapse back into that hilarious Trump impression.





