Alec Baldwin and Stephen Colbert went face-to-face in a impromptu act-off

There aren’t many people with the acting talents of the great Alec Baldwin. On Tuesday night’s segment of “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert gushed at Baldwin, “you’re just one of my favorite actors.” In a strange twist, a sort of “acting-off” ensued as Baldwin pointed out that the “Late Show” is filmed on a Broadway stage.

Moments later, Colbert and Baldwin appeared, each sporting medieval outfits and doing their best middle-English accents. In an over-the-top scene that blended just about every Shakespeare play and at least one Alexandre Dumas tale, Colbert and Baldwin went face-to-face. They jockeyed for the better camera angles and the perfect lines and proved, once and for all, that when it comes to acting, they’re two of the best.





