Alec Baldwin channels his inner George Washington — with only a dash of Donald Trump

It’s been a while since we last saw Alec Baldwin on TV doing his famous impersonation of President Donald Trump, and since “Saturday Night Live” is off the air for the summer, we won’t be seeing him again for a while. But on Friday, Baldwin dropped a video teasing his new special on Spike TV entitled, “One Night Only: Alec Baldwin.”

Baldwin’s special, which will air July 9, definitely appears to be a spin-off of his Donald Trump impersonation that gained such a huge following during the last season of “Saturday Night Live,” at times even provoking the chagrin of the president himself. In the promo, Baldwin portrays George Washington but doesn’t get away from his Donald Trump impression.





Baldwin declares, “I created this terrific, incredible country for everybody, even the haters and the losers like Alec Baldwin, so that he could have the freedom to insult the president.” At the end of the clip, Baldwin took another shot at himself, quipping, “Catch ‘One Night Only’ with Alec Baldwin, he needs this so badly. His career is a total disaster.”