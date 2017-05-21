Alec Baldwin, Scarlett Johansson and the rest of “SNL’s” Trump administration sing season 42 to bed

To say it’s been a wild year at “Saturday Night Live” would be a massive understatement, from their involvement in the election to the consistently biting bits its left in its wake. And one of the season’s signature moments was turned on its head last night after another wild week in Trumpworld.

The show opened with a shot of hands at a piano, playing a too-familiar Leonard Cohen song. As the camera cut back to reveal the player, Alec Baldwin began singing “I heard there was a secret chord” in full Donald Trump garb, the “Hallelujah” with his puckering face.





One by one, Baldwin was joined on stage by Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway, Beck Bennett as Mike Pence, Alex Moffat and Mikey Day as the Trump brothers, Steve “The Grim Reaper” Bannon, Aidy Bryant as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Cecily Strong as Melanie Trump and in the first cameo of the night, Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Ivanka Trump.

In a weird way, the performance felt more like “Goodnight Saigon,” as an embattled administration seems to be singing a final goodbye.

Baldwin gave another echo of McKinnon’s rendition of the song from earlier in the season, saying, “I’m not giving up,” like McKinnon did as Hillary Clinton. But Trump’s not giving up because he “didn’t do anything wrong.” Not that he could say the same for the rest of his team.