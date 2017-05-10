All it takes to turn a bad drama movie into comedy gold is a little change of tune

“2012,” the film about the end of the world, may not be a great movie. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has only a 39% approval rating. To put that in perspective, the 2017 “xXx” movie has a 43%. But somebody on the internet has realized that if a movie fails as an action drama, it’s quite easy to rebrand as a comedy–all it takes is a new soundtrack.

In the clip, John Cusack and company are rushing away from California as the state crumbles in on itself. The moment is tense, death and destruction are everywhere, the book of Revelations has come to pass, and suddenly…the Benny Hill song is played. As the plane weaves through toppling skyscrapers, we have a tough time taking all that doom seriously.





