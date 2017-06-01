All your problems will fade away once you start watching this crazy dog montage

Just when we thought we’d found every worthwhile dog video on the internet, AFV came along and dropped this bombshell on us!

It’s simple montage video that compiles some crazy canines ad their hilarious antics. Some of the dogs are clumsy, some of them are just hyperactive, but most of them are adorably dumb.

If you’re a dog owner, you know how dogs can be dumb but still be lovable. And if you’re not a dog owner, you’ll want to be one after you watch this video.





So if you’ve had a tough day, sit down, hit play and let the cuteness wash over you.