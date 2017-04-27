Alligator literally steals catch of the day from under a kid’s nose, then smugly swims away

It’s almost like this kid was punished for being a talented angler. He was so close to reeling in a huge fish, and he was clearly very excited about it. Unluckily for him, there was an asshole alligator on the prowl.

The kid is being encouraged by his older chaperones, and just as he begins to furiously wind up is line, the gator comes along, clutches the fish in its mouth and gets the hell out of there. Though he swims away slightly slowly — almost like he’s rubbing it in.





The alligator looks pretty fat too. So we get the feeling that this isn’t the first time it’s done this. It probably hangs around fisherman all day and waits for them to do all the hard work before swimming away with a juicy fish.