America’s loudest lawyer explains Texas Sword Day — and he’s really excited about it

Beginning Sept 1, 2017, knife laws in Texas are changing. The folks over at Cheaper Than Dirt teamed up with Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, to explain how these new will affect the people of Texas, and when and where you will be able to use swords in public!

As you can see, Bryan is really excited about the new laws, and he just can’t wait to use his sword in all the places he wasn’t allowed to use it before. He uses his sword to catch fish, and chucks it at some shrubbery in an attempt to demonstrate how it can be used to help with yard work.





Wilson is well known in Texas for his bonkers and hilarious commercials: