Amy Schumer popped up on “Judge Judy,” and everybody is scratching their heads as to why

If you watched “Judge Judy” this week, you probably noticed a familiar face in the audience. Comedienne Amy Schumer was spotted just over the shoulder of one of the men–even flashing side-eye at him.

She wrote, “Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy.” Twitter picked up immediately on Schumer’s appearance and posted their excitement and a bit of confusion.

And, Amy seemed to have fun with it, she even uploaded a video of her sitting at the judge’s desk and chatting up the bailiff.


No look pass from @byrdthebailiff #dreams

A post shared by @amyschumer on

The comedienne has been dipping her toes into everything over the past few years. In 2017, she’s starred alongside Goldie Hawn in “Trainwreck” and released the highly anticipated stand-up special “Amy Schumer: The Leather Special.”

