Amy Schumer takes on equal pay for women and Netflix salary backlash

Amy Schumer publicly responded this week to the criticism she received for her salary renegotiation with Netflix.

Variety recently reported Schumer’s team went back and negotiated for a higher payday once they learned what Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle were paid for their respective stand-up specials.

“Thanks for chiming in on what you feel I deserve to be paid. I believe women deserve equal pay. However I don’t believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave,” Schumer wrote on Wednesday in an Instagram caption for a near-naked photo of herself clutching her dog who was dressed as a hot dog.





“[Chris and Dave] are legends and 2 of the greatest comics of all time. I would like to say that I have been selling out arenas these last couple years. Something a female comic has never done,” the comedian wrote. “That’s a big deal to me, especially because I know I do my best every night on stage for the audience and they have a good time.”

Schumer admitted she asked Netflix for more money than what was initially offered, but denied Variety’s characterization of her as making demands and expecting Netflix to match her salary with Rock and Chappelle’s.