An adorable baby chick practices being a dentist on an open-mouthed kid

Going to the dentist usually isn’t that fun, but having an adorable baby chick checking your teeth like the one in this video is doing would definitely add some joy to the visit.

RELATED: Why use a door handle to pull out a loose tooth when you could use a chicken?

The video shows a baby chick practicing its dentistry skills on a boy by going tooth by tooth to make sure each is spotless. Yes, it’s gross and probably really unsanitary, but we love animals, and especially baby animals, so the video is adorable.





We’re assuming the baby chick hasn’t gone to dental school yet, though, so maybe still go see your regular dentist for now.