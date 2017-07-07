An adorable pup loves to hear his owner play the flute, so he decides to join in too

This adorable dog sure does enjoy classical music played on woodwind instruments.

RELATED: This dog looks like he’s living the life while getting massaged by his feline friend

In this new video by AFV, we see a dachshund pup lying on a couch listening to his owner play the flute. He looks really comfy all wrapped up in a blanket while taking in the melody his owner is playing. Not one to be left out, he soon joins in on the music. Unfortunately, his paws are not made to play the flute as well, so he joins in with some well-tuned howls.





Dogs are smart animals, but who knew they could appreciate such music?