An adorable video of this baby eating birthday cake takes a really gross turn

Things are all cute and sweet in this video of a baby on her birthday eating cake with her hands. But then things get a little bit of a gross.

In this video by AFV, this young lady was enjoying her birthday cake when she suddenly had to sneeze. Following the sneeze, a large wad of snot comes out of her nose and fixes itself onto her face.

It’s pretty nasty, but judging by the birthday girl’s smile, she’s just happy everyone around her is laughing.


