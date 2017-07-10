An angry man successfully chased away a curious brown bear by yelling profanities at it

Warning: This video contains foul language.

If you thought bears were dangerous, think again! As you can see in this video — which was uploaded to the SuomiTV channel on YouTube — bears are cowards.

The bear in the video is sneakily trying to steal a bag of trash from the porch of a Finnish man, but the Finnish man has no patience for mischievous bears, and immediately frightens the bear away with his aggressive voice and colorful choice of Finnish words.

The bear initially scampers away, but tries again a few times to snag the trash. This further infuriates our friend from Finland, who begins to threaten the bear with a broom.

Sadly the video cuts off before we are treated to a satisfying conclusion, but it’s not hard to imagine the man hitting the bear on the head with a broom while being mauled.