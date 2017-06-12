An angry Scottish man unleashed a vicious — but hilarious — verbal tirade when a stubborn sheep blocked the road

(Warning: This video contains graphic language.)

Here’s a video that wouldn’t be anywhere near as funny if the charming fellow who made it was from any country other than Scotland.

There’s not much to say about the video itself. Basically, a Scotsman — driving down a narrow country road — gets incredibly frustrated by a very annoying sheep who is blocking his way.

The man unleashes a foul-mouthed tirade and completely loses it when the sheep continues to ignore him. The sheep appears to stare the man down at one point, as if to say “come here and say that.”





Eventually the sheep leaves the tarmac and the man is free to go and abuse another animal further down the road.