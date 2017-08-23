Rare Humor

An eight-day “South Park” marathon will air on Comedy Central in September

Comedy Central has announced an epic “South Park” marathon that will air prior to the premier episode of the show’s 21st season.

The marathon — which will mark the show’s 20th anniversary — will begin on Wednesday, September 6th and air 254 episodes for 127 hours, pausing only for new episodes of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

The show’s co-creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, are planning to revert back to their usual one-off episode format after toying with continuous story arcs for the last few years.


“This season I want to get back to Cartman dressing up like a robot and [screwing] with Butters,” Parker told The L.A. Times in June. “Because to me that’s the bread and butter of South Park: kids being kids and being ridiculous and outrageous and not ‘did you see what Trump did last night?’ Because I don’t give a [shit] anymore. We could probably put up billboards – ‘Look what we’re going to do to Trump next week!’ – and get crazy ratings. But I just don’t care … Matt and I hated it, but we got stuck in it somehow.”

The latest “South Park” video game, “The Fractured Butthole” will be released in October. Watch the trailer below:

