An innocent ATV driving lesson ended in pain and misery for one poor adult chaperone

As this flinch-inducing “AFV” video demonstrates, teaching kids to drive is more trouble than it’s worth.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that teaching a kid to to operate an innocent looking ATV would be fairly painless. They’re small vehicles that can be driven in circles around a backyard — how much damage can they cause?

Well if you watch the video to the end, you’ll find out the answer. And needless to say, it’s a painful answer.





Learn from this guy’s mistakes: if you’re thinking of filming a child while it drives an ATV, make sure you do it from somewhere safe. Like up a tree.