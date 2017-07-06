An innocent game of mini-golf ended in total humiliation for one budding golfer

Golf is a hard game. It’s complex and requires a surprisingly large amount of physical effort to play. To be good at golf, one must possess excellent balance and poise. Anyone can play, but not anyone can play well.

Mini-golf is a completely different story. It’s easy and literally anyone can play it. Unlike the real thing, it’s designed to be enjoyable for children — so mistakes on a mini-gold course are obviously more rare than they are on an actual golf course.

But they still happen — as this AFV video proves. This little kid thought he could roll with the big boys, but he was sorely mistaken. He ignored the golfer’s number one enemy — gravity — and ended up in a puddle for his trouble.

Come back when you can stand without falling over, kid.