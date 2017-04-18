Anne Hathaway sings a Google translated version of a Weeknd song on “The Tonight Show” and completely nails it

Anne Hathaway won an Oscar for her performance in the musical “Les Miserables,” and she sang a few times during her stint as host of the Oscars in 2011. So it’s not surprising that she aced her singing challenge on Monday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show.” Hathaway performed an awkwardly Google translated version of the Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face,” where the chorus was replaced by the bizarre translation “in your presence, my front is not felt/hey, it is good, hey, it is good.”

Fallon attempted to sing a translated version of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” which was translated to “I will be punctual.”





Hathaway then teamed up with Fallon for the final song, which was an abstract take on Pink’s single “Just Give Me a Reason.”