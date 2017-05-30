Annoy your nearest and dearest with these super easy but incredibly satisfying summer-themed pranks

This excellent EvanEraTV video teaches us how to pull off some of the easiest pranks over the summer season. Some of the pranks — like the Jell-O watermelon prank — require plenty of patience. But others can be executed with very little effort.

The easiest pranks to pull off are the ones that require very little preparation and money. Like the jumping beans prank, all you have to do is buy the beans and give them to someone.

The jumping bean prank isn’t even the most basic. One of the pranks that Evan demonstrates involves concealing a buzzer on your hand and then using it to shock your victim on the back when they’ve asked you to apply sunscreen. In the video, Evan makes his wife fall into the pool using this prank, but we suspect she may have been in on the bit.

So if you have either time, patience or money, you should be able to successfully annoy your friends this summer. Good luck!