Anthony Scaramucci is on a press tour, and the former White House communications director’s first late night stop will be Stephen Colbert’s couch

Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived White House communications director, will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday, Aug. 14, in a highly anticipated, not-so-exclusive interview.

On Monday 8/14 Anthony Scaramucci will be my guest on @colbertlateshow. This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready! #themooch — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 9, 2017

“We joke around here a lot about exclusives: this exclusive interview or that exclusive interview – they’re not really exclusives; we’re just doing a television show,” Stephen Colbert told his studio audience on Aug. 9.

“I have an announcement now of an actual exclusive interview that we’re going to have Monday. Everybody wanted this fellow. Nobody got him – but us.”





“On Monday I will be sitting down right here talking, for the first time since he left the White House, Anthony Scaramucci will be sitting here.”

“We set out a Mooch trap,” Colbert joked. He then promised viewers, “It’s going to be fun; we’re going to be talking to him about what it’s like inside there, how loyal he feels to the president now. We’ll do some front-stabbing – it’ll be a lot of fun!” he promised, as his band leader, Jon Batiste, played “Mack the Knife” on his piano.

Scaramucci — who was fired by President Trump after 10 days on the job — had initially led Colbert to believe that the interview would be exclusive. However, it soon transpired that “The Mooch” and his team had agreed to multiple “exclusive” interviews — therefore rendering none of them exclusive.

On Saturday, he appeared on “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos.