Anything can happen during live news segments, and this compilation features some of the best news moments

It’s always funny when live TV goes wrong, and thankfully there are people out there who put together compilations of the funniest moments that happen while the camera is rolling.

This video of the funniest live interviews features everything from a kid crying to camera to a bizarre segment on a leprechaun that only comes out at night in Mobile, Alabama. The compilation even includes notable live TV figures like Antoine Dodson, known for the “hide your kids, hide your wife, and hide your husband” meme, and Sweet Brown, the woman behind the immortal line “ain’t nobody got time for that.”





If you’re in the mood to laugh at the best of unscripted news reporting, give it a watch.