Arnold Schwarzenegger is the greatest actor of all time, and this compilation of his greatest quotes proves it

This excellent hh1edits video features 160 of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s greatest movie quotes. The Austrian phenomenon turns 70 years old today (July 30), so we thought it would be a good idea to remind everyone what an incredible actor his is.

Despite taking a hiatus from acting in order to focus on his little hobby of BEING THE GODDAMN GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA, Arnie was able to return to the movie industry like he’d never been gone. His performances in more recent films like “The Last Stand” and “Escape Plan” prove that he never lost it.





RELATED: Bill Murray’s Dalai Lama story from “Caddyshack” is pure comedy gold

So enjoy 10 minutes of one of the greatest actors the world has ever seen. And if that’s not enough, check out the video below, which contains 10 whole hours of nothing but Arnold.