“Baby Monkey (Going Backwards On A Pig)” is a classic viral hit that we can’t get out of our heads

We recently rediscovered one of our favorite viral videos of all time — and we couldn’t be happier!

“Baby Monkey (Going Backwards On A Pig)” is a 2010 song by YouTube musician ParryGripp, who draws inspiration from cute videos of adorable animals.

This particular song was written to accompany a video that features a small monkey going for a ride on the back of a pig. The video by itself is pretty great, but ParryGripp’s song makes it all the more amazing.





So sit back and enjoy the masterpiece that is “Baby Monkey (Going Backwards On A Pig).”

And if monkeys and pigs don’t do anything for you, there’s always “Hamster On A Piano (Eating Popcorn).”