A few mustachioed mer-men have put their facial hair to good use.
The Beard and Moustache Club rounded up a few men, had them don tails, and shot a monthly calendar for 2018.
The calendar wasn’t just for fun, though it looks like the mer-men had a great time with the shoot.
The calendar raised about $300,00 for a mental health charity.
The calender’s name, Merb’ys, also had an interesting background.
Many were more than excited to get their copies.
It seems worth the buy, if there are any left in one’s area.
(H/T Twitter)
RELATED: New app finds your famous portrait doppelganger — and the results are uncanny