Menu
GettyImages-93061800 Read this Next

Comedian Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct
Advertisement

A few mustachioed mer-men have put their facial hair to good use.

The Beard and Moustache Club rounded up a few men, had them don tails, and shot a monthly calendar for 2018.


The calendar wasn’t just for fun, though it looks like the mer-men had a great time with the shoot.

The calendar raised about $300,00 for a mental health charity.

The calender’s name, Merb’ys, also had an interesting background.

Many were more than excited to get their copies.

It seems worth the buy, if there are any left in one’s area.

(H/T Twitter)

RELATED: New app finds your famous portrait doppelganger — and the results are uncanny

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Woman tries to return Christmas tree in January — and people have many questions

Woman tries to return Christmas tree in January — and people have many questions

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

David Spade shares a touching tribute to his friend Chris Farley on the 20th anniversary of his death

David Spade shares a touching tribute to his friend Chris Farley on the 20th anniversary of his death

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement