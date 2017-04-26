“Beer yoga” is Asia’s newest fitness craze and we can’t wait to get involved

Beer yoga has arrived. After being enjoyed by American hipsters for a few months, it’s now taking off in Asia — according to this BBC News video.

The craze began in Berlin, and Germany’s premier beer yoga (or bier yoga) company is described on its website as a “marriage of two great loves—beer and yoga. Both are centuries-old therapies for mind, body and soul,” which sounds like something we can definitely get on board with.

“BeerYoga is fun but it’s no joke,” founding yogi Jhula says. “We take the philosophies of yoga and pair it with the pleasure of beer-drinking to reach your highest level of consciousness.”





But Jhula admits that she wasn’t the first person to partake in drunk enlightenment. The instructor told Ex Berliner that she first witnessed the concept at the American festival Burning Man.