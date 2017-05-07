Before he got the “SNL” gig, Beck Bennett spent his days making fun of beach bros on “Theater of Life”

Before he was wowing viewers with his hysterical portrayal of the recurring “SNL” character “Office Boss,” a genius businessman with the body of a baby, Beck Bennett co-hosted a web series called “Theater of Life.”

The premise of the series was simple: Bennett and his friend Nick would sit down on a beach, with a camera, and make fun of anyone who walked by. They would usually do this by improvising dialogue and performing it in voices they had devised based on the appearance of whomever they happened to be targeting at that time.

As they did this, the camera would focus on the passer by in question, making it look like they were actually saying all the things that Beck and Nick were actually saying, and the results are hilarious.

Thank the comedy gods for beach bros, because the funniest moments occur whenever someone really bro-ish walks into shot. Bennett has such a sharp comedic mind, and the chemistry between him and his co-host makes “Theater of Life” one of the funniest web shows you’ve probably never seen.

And just for kicks, here’s Bennett in action as Office Boss: