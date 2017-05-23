Behold the ambivalent look on the face of a baby who climbed on top of a Roomba and went for a ride

Being a baby must be pretty boring most of the time. Sure, you’re fascinated by literally everything, but you’re also incapable of having an intellectual conversation.

With that being said, you’d think the baby in this video would be overjoyed with his new robotic vacuum cleaner friend. But he’s not. He doesn’t seem to care.

RELATED: This adorable baby’s DIY Slip ‘N Slide will have you reaching for the olive oil

We’re willing to bet that if you shrank down every adult on earth to the size of a baby and asked them what they wanted to do, “I want to ride a Roomba” would be one of the top-five responses.





Obviously, the baby was placed on top of the robotic vacuum cleaner by the person who recorded the video — although his balance is still very impressive — but that doesn’t make his nonchalance any easier to understand.