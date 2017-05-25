Bikers, quit now because you’ll never be as cool as this motorcycle riding cat

This ViralHog video features one of the coolest felines we’ve ever seen chilling on the back of a sweet motorcycle.

With the exception of James Dean, adult human males do not look cool on motorcycles. They look like they’re about to leave their wives for an 18-year-old stripper called Candy. Bikers are lame, but it’s not their fault, they’re all in the midst of a midlife crisis.

Animals are a different story. Stick any animal to the back of a motorcycle and it will immediately make that animal cooler, and the cat in this video is no exception.





The cat is just chilling on the bike without a care in the world — in fact, it looks like it owns the world! It nonchalantly sits there as humans marvel at its coolness, and we don’t blame them.