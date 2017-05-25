Rare Humor

Bikers, quit now because you’ll never be as cool as this motorcycle riding cat

Article will continue after advertisement

This ViralHog video features one of the coolest felines we’ve ever seen chilling on the back of a sweet motorcycle.

With the exception of James Dean, adult human males do not look cool on motorcycles. They look like they’re about to leave their wives for an 18-year-old stripper called Candy. Bikers are lame, but it’s not their fault, they’re all in the midst of a midlife crisis.

RELATED: Watch these two cats ring their bells for dinner

Animals are a different story. Stick any animal to the back of a motorcycle and it will immediately make that animal cooler, and the cat in this video is no exception.


The cat is just chilling on the bike without a care in the world — in fact, it looks like it owns the world! It nonchalantly sits there as humans marvel at its coolness, and we don’t blame them.

Module Voice Image
Norman Quarrinton, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement