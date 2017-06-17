Bill Burr says he’s not “rage-fueled” — he’s just old, and people are too sensitive

Some comedians hate the left, and some hate the right. Bill Burr is one of a wonderful rare breed that hates them all. Rolling Stone termed Burr, “the undisputed heavyweight champion of rage-fueled humor,” and he was in peak form on Friday night when he stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Rolling Stone termed Burr, “The undisputed heavyweight champion of rage-fueled humor,” and he was in peak form Friday night when he stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

RELATED: Larry the Cable Guy recounts the time he almost got beat up at the “family water park”





Burr joked, “I don’t even think I’m mad […] I’m just old. This is how people used to talk.”

The comedian, who’s a native of Massachusetts, claims that the stand-up game has changed, noting that sometimes when he performs in small clubs, he hears “groans” in the audience.

RELATED: Bill Burr goes meta and talks about getting mad over stupid things

Bill has a new show on “Netflix” called “F is for Family” that features a lot of the brash humor that we see from him during his routines.