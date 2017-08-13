Bill Maher had a lot to say about the pissing contest between President Trump and Kim Jong-un — and none of it was pretty

Controversial comedian Bill Maher had a lot to say about Donald Trump and his rival Kim Jong-un on Friday evening’s episode of HBO’s late-night satire program “Real Time Bill Maher.”

In his typically profane monologue, Maher pointed out that the 70th anniversaries of the 1945 bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki had recently taken place. Maher mentioned that the bombs dropped on those Japanese cities were called “Fat Man” and “Little Boy,” and it was this information that Maher used to segue into a discussion on recent events.

He joked:

And this week, it came full circle with a different Fat Man and Little Boy. Oh yes, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, if you haven’t read about it, are trying to see who has the bigger micro-penis. I mean, that’s what this is all about, isn’t it? This whole conflict could be resolved by two hookers willing to lie, that’s all I’m saying. I just think some day these two a******s are going to bump into each other at the hair club for tyrants and they’re going to realize, “You know what, we’re not so different, you and I.”





The war of words between the two nations escalated on Tuesday when President Trump took a break from his 17-day vacation to vigorously respond to North Korea’s promise of “physical action.”

Maher decided to appeal directly to Kim Jong-un himself and mentioned that maybe the fact that his “only friend” Dennis Rodman lives in Los Angeles would prevent the dictator from attacking the city.

“Only Donald Trump could start World War III while he’s on vacation,” said Maher. “It’s easy to forget that all this saber-rattling is happening from a golf club. It’s ‘Caddyshack’ meets ‘Apocalypse Now.'”